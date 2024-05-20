Adele gave concertgoers a rare glimpse into her family life with her partner Rich Paul.

On May 18, the notoriously private singer paused her Las Vegas residency show to congratulate a member of her blended family.

“It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend. Her name is Reonna,” Adele, 36, told the crowd, as shared on a TikTok fan account. "Make sure you put this video online," the singer said.

Adele went on to share that the 22-year-old, who earned a degree from Clark Atlanta University, is a first-generation college graduate. According to a post on Reonna's Instagram, she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

“How amazing is that?” Adele said. “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her. And obviously I’m here with you — wouldn’t be anywhere else — but I love you, baby. I love you!”

Adele and Paul, 42, a sports agent, have been together since 2021. Paul has three children, and Adele has a son, Angelo, 11, from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki.

Adele has referred to Paul as her "husband" in the past, though neither have publicly confirmed that they are married.

In June 2022, Paul expressed interest in adding another kid to their brood.

“I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life,” Paul told E! News. “I’m really looking forward other being an older dad.”

Adele is on the same page as Paul. That same year, the Grammy-winning artist revealed in a conversation with Elle magazine that “definitely” wants more children.

“I’m a homemaker, and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” Adele explained.

Rich Paul and Adele posed together in 2023. . Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Adele also opened up to the publication about her easy relationship with Paul.

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said.

When Adele won a Grammy in 2023 for her song “Easy on Me,” she thanked Angelo in her acceptance speech. The ballad is about her divorce from Konecki.

“I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo,” she said. “I wrote (the) first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life. He’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.”