50-year-old mom who carried daughter’s baby gives birth

In January 2021, Kaitlyn Munoz was parked outside a Costco waiting for her son to wake up from his nap, when suddenly a wave of sadness hit.

“A day prior, I found out that a bunch of family members were pregnant, and they were talking about how easy it was," Munoz, 25, told TODAY Parents.

Munoz and her husband, Miguel, an attorney, had been struggling with infertility for years. With the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) they welcomed a healthy baby boy named Callahan in 2019. But due to an autoimmune disease, Munoz was told by doctors that she wouldn’t be able to safely carry another pregnancy. Her kidneys were too damaged.

“I was devastated,” Munoz revealed. She had grown up with seven siblings and dreamed of recreating the experience for Callahan.

“All I ever wanted was a big family like the one I had,” she said.

Callahan was just starting to stir in his carseat in the Costco parking lot when Munoz’s phone started to buzz. It was her mother, Chalise Smith, and she was about to make a life-changing offer.

“I said, ‘I know you have two embryos left from IVF — and I want to carry those embryos if you would like me to, and be your surrogate,’” Smith, 50, told TODAY.

At the time, Smith was 49.

“Kaitlyn was like, ‘Mom, do you realize what you’re saying? This is a huge deal,’” Smith recalled. “I explained that it wasn’t a rash decision.”

Smith said the idea first came to her after Kaitlyn sent her a video. In it, she said she was grateful that she experienced Callahan's birth.

“She acknowledged that God was aware of her and loved her,” Smith, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared. As Smith watched the footage, she was filled with emotion.

“I just remember thinking, ‘You should carry those embryos,’” Smith said. “But I was also like, ‘Wait. You’re going to be 50 soon. Is this wise? Is this the right choice?' I wanted to make sure that it was good with God.”

Three weeks later, after much thought and prayer, Smith had her answer.

“The timing of my mom’s phone call was crazy,” Munoz said. “I was having such a rough day. It’s like she sensed it.”

The gift of family

After Smith was medically cleared to carry her ninth pregnancy, Munoz’s remaining two embryos were transferred via IVF.

One embryo attached, and on May 17, Smith gave birth to Alayna Kaitlyn Chalise Munoz at American Fork Hospital in Utah. The little girl, who weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was immediately placed in Munoz’s arms.

Photographer Kenna Toolson was on hand to take pictures.

Kaitlyn Munoz honored her mother, Chalise Smith, by giving her daughter the name Alayna Kaitlyn Chalise Munoz. MaKenna Toolson Photo

Smith said there wasn’t a dry eye in the delivery room.

“They felt the power of the love. They felt power of selflessness and sacrifice,” Smith said. “It was very emotional. We just had a moment of glory on this earth, just a moment of heaven.”

Smith is now three weeks postpartum and feeling "great."

“The next day I didn’t even feel like I had a baby. It was like a physical tender mercy,” Smith said. "My recovery was nothing."

Alayna, who was born last month, joins 2-year-old brother, Callahan. MaKenna Toolson Photo

The Munozes lives in Texas, while Smith resides in Utah with her husband, Kyle. Being more than 1,000 miles apart is challenging for everyone.

“We had a hard time saying goodbye,” Smith said. “My mom gave me the greatest gift in the world.”

