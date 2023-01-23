Here are the 21 funniest tweets about parenting this week

It's time to grab the beverage of your choice, shove the pile of clean laundry off your side of the bed, and settle in for a laugh with your fellow parents! Enjoy.

It's normal.

She's not wrong.

Truth.

Good question!

Genies use magic, not miracles!

Same, honestly.

OK, but how about now?

And a sudden urge to eat crackers and chicken nuggets!

Thoughts and prayers.

Winning.

99% chance.

Blue bag is definitely organic.

Those were the days.

Definitely in charge here.

Call it like it is.

Things have changed.

Of course.

Facts.

Sob.

"Gentle parenting!"

Now that's scary stuff.

Related video: