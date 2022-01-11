Before and after: See Dylan Dreyer’s post maternity leave hair cut

Dylan Dreyer is getting camera ready after maternity leave with baby Rusty.

The mom of three shared Tuesday that she was saying goodbye to her "maternity leave hair" in favor of a familiar look.

"Bye bye maternity leave hair!! Welcome back bob!" Dylan captioned an Instagram carousel of photos that started with two candid snaps of the TODAY meteorologist rocking her longer locks.

The next photo showed her clipped hair all over the floor.

Dylan Dreyer cut her hair in preparation for heading back to work after maternity leave. @dylandreyernbc / Instagram

"Dusting off the cobwebs and getting back in the saddle with a little @nbcearthodyssey," she continued. "Be back soon on @todayshow in a few weeks! Thanks @getrusso for working your magic…it needed it!!"

In the final photos, Dylan modeled her sleek, camera-ready locks in a series of photos as she prepped for an NBC Earth Odyssey shot.

Dylan Dreyer debuted her freshly cut hair on Instagram Tuesday. @dylandreyernbc / Instagram

Dylan has been on maternity leave since welcoming her third son with husband, Brian Fichera, after her water broke six weeks early last fall.

“I was planning to get my hair done before my maternity leave started in November but when Rusty decided to arrive in September, it messed up my plan!” Dylan told TODAY Parents. “So it was probably more than five months since I had my hair cut and highlighted.”

The mom of three admitted she does not like having long hair.

“It’s uncomfortable when I’m sleeping, it falls in my face, it feels weird in the shower, but I loved having a ponytail,” she said. “I also noticed a lot of grays coming through…maybe the stress or lack of sleep, or turning 40. Either way, I was way overdue!”

After getting her hair refreshed, oldest son Calvin weighed in on the new look.

“I asked Calvin afterwords if he thought I looked pretty,” Dylan said. “He said ‘you always look pretty mommy!’ He’s a charmer just like Brian. It feels good to look like myself again!”

Fichera, who is no stranger to teasing his wife on social media, was one of the first to chime in with a cheeky response to Dylan's new look.

"Your before pic looks like you couldn’t wait to tell me about 'this awesome garage band out of Seattle called nirvana'," he quipped.

The couple are also mom and dad to Calvin Bradley, 5, and Oliver George, 2.

Dylan has previously been candid that she and her husband struggled to conceive their third son due to secondary infertility.

“When we first got married, we thought maybe one day we’d have kids,” Dylan shared earlier this year. “But then we became obsessed with them….You just realize they’re the best things in the world.”

