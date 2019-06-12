A group of Texas moms held a "nurse-in" to support a mother who said she was kicked out of a public pool on Sunday for breastfeeding her 10-month-old son.

At least a dozen moms and babies showed up at the Nessler Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, Texas, on Monday to show their support for Misty Daugereaux.

The Texas mom said she was breastfeeding her 10-month-old son at the public pool on Sunday when she was asked to cover up. When she refused, police showed up and asked her to leave, according to a post Daugereaux shared on the pool's Facebook page.

On Monday, the same day the moms gathered at the pool to breastfeed in protest, the Texas City Police Department released body camera footage showing the officer's interaction with Daugereaux, the pool manager and a lifeguard. A pool employee claimed that Daugereaux cursed at him.

"I have two three-year-olds with me, I'm not gonna cuss somebody out," Daugereaux said to the officer. "I'm just going to stand for what I believe in and feed my baby."

The officer later asked Daugereaux to collect her belongings and leave the public pool. Daugereaux wrote in a Facebook post that she was escorted out, "tears pouring down my face."

"I was alone not wanting to cause a scene and scare my kids," she wrote.

A representative from the Nessler Family Aquatic Center declined to comment.

A mother "is entitled to breast-feed her baby in any location in which the mother is authorized to be," according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Texas City Mayor Matthew T. Doyle said in a statement on Monday that city policies and procedures will be reviewed in light of the incident.

While there have been a few negative comments, Daugereaux has mostly been receiving messages of support on her Facebook page.

"I’m so sorry you were disrespected like that!!! I’m sending you love from Ohio where I breast feed my almost 2 year old daughter wherever I go," wrote Katie McCoy. She added: #BabiesGotToEat.

