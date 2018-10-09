Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When she lived in China, Hui Hensley was an art professor and oil painter. Now a nail artist in South Florida salons, Hensley's clients are asking her to use her skills to paint precious images: the ultrasounds of their unborn babies.

Ultrasound nails are a way for many expecting moms to commemorate the big changes going on in their lives.

Others find them to be the perfect accessory for their baby shower ensembles.

And for some, they are a way to remember a lost pregnancy and a baby they didn't get to hold after miscarriage.

Hensley, who goes by Lily, works at various salons, including Nail District & Beauty in Davie, Florida. She began painting ultrasounds as part of her manicures at clients' requests several months ago.

"I think this trend will be very popular because it is such a precious time in the lives of moms and dads," Hensley told TODAY Parents.

A big question remains: How does it feel to chip a nail painted with your baby's ultrasound?