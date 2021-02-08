For his Super Bowl LV halftime show, Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, was joined by a troop of lookalike backup dancers whose faces were wrapped in bandages.

Some people on Twitter suggested that The Weeknd was inspired by Jordan Peele’s horror flick “Us.” A few compared the coverings to jock straps. But moms found themselves wondering if the Grammy-winning artist had raided a maternity ward.

This #HalfTimeShow has been interesting. Some mom & baby unit is missing their inventory of mesh underwear. — Honest Mom (@honestmomtweets) February 8, 2021

“Now I know why I was only given one pair of mesh underwear when I left the hospital after giving birth to my son,” wrote on woman.

Added another, “This #HalfTimeShow has been interesting. Some mom & baby unit is missing their inventory of mesh underwear.”

“Yall Im dying...the superbowl #HalfTimeShow these dudes look like they are wearing the postpartum undies I was sent home with after giving birth on their faces," joked another person.

Moms on Twitter wondered why The Weeknd's halftime show backup dancers were wearing postpartum panties on their faces. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

For anyone not familiar with postpartum underwear, they are high-waisted, incredibly comfortable disposable briefs designed for those who have just given birth. They also happen to boast a slew of famous fans including Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer.

In 2019, Schumer Instagrammed a photo of herself rocking a pair of the undies while strolling outside with her son, Gene.

"5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" Schumer captioned the shot.

But as it turns out, the headline-making accessory worn in The Weeknd's halftime show was intended to be a statement about beauty standards in Hollywood.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” The Weeknd told Variety.