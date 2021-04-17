The moment this grandma reunited with her granddaughter — and 10 other happy stories

It's true, this week it was a little harder to see the good in the world. In case you need something to smile about, we're sharing the brightest spots of our week:

"Queer Eye" star Tan France is having a baby!

Fashion guru Tan France and his husband, illustrator Rob France, are expecting a baby boy this summer with the help of a surrogate, they announced this week.

"Our hearts are so full right now," the "Queer Eye" star wrote in his announcement on Instagram. "I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

A creative baby announcement made us cry...

A woman in England used signs, "Love, Actually" style, to tell her dad that after trying for a long time, she was finally able to give him a promotion and a new title:

Granddad!

Congratulations!

... and so did this emotional marriage proposal!

Six million people have now watched TikTok user Allison Kae's engagement video and felt the emotion in her reaction when her boyfriend surprises her and gets down on one knee.

She made him wait a minute for it, but she did say yes!

Kobe Bryant's "Lil' Mambacitas" are carrying on his memory

Vanessa Bryant shared pictures of Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months, sporting miniature Los Angeles Lakers jerseys this week, and they could not be cuter while wearing the numbers their dad bore during his iconic career.

Bryant has kept the memory of Kobe and their daughter Gigi alive in the past 15 months since their deaths in a helicopter accident. Last week, she posted an image of Capri gazing off into the distance — a pose that reminded her of Kobe.

“It’s the KOBE stare for me~ Capri Kobe,” Vanessa wrote. “Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

... and this mom gives grieving parents a tangible memory of the children they lost

Kentucky mom of two Tara Coombs knows what it is like to have a seriously ill child — her son Owen, 3, battled stage 4 Wilms tumor last year — and understands the toll it takes on a family.

Though her own son is now in remission, Coombs has decided to support other parents who have lost their children, whether to cancer or another tragedy, by using the skill she has loved since childhood: sewing.

Using the child's old clothes and funded through donations from her social media followers, Coombs is making free memory quilts of the children who should still be here but are not.

The result is beautiful.

This artist's incredible drawing of his dad will blow your mind

Self-described "charcoal photorealist" Dylan Eakin makes surreal drawings that look like photographs.

Eakin posted a video of a picture he drew of his dad that now has 3 million views on TikTok. It took Eakin 150 hours to complete, and as you can see from the glimpse of his dad holding the finished product, it is incredibly accurate!

A group of dads banded together to support kids without one

I'm a Father F1rst, a nonprofit organization in Atlanta founded by Keith A Lewis Jr. and Jermaine Clark, is dedicated to making a difference for young boys who do not have a father in their lives.

They started by offering free haircuts to kids in their neighborhoods, then began mentoring boys, many from single-parent households. Now, they have added business skills to the list of services.

Lewis said he also wants kids in the program to know that it doesn't matter how you start; it's how you finish something that matters. Those are words of wisdom from a dad who knows.

... and Kevin Jonas had an epic dad moment

TikTok gave singer Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers a moment to show off to his two young daughters recently after user Morgan Bellamy shared a video of herself taking her own young daughter to a Jonas Brothers concert.

"When I took my daughter to see the Jonas Brothers but MY dream came true," Bellamy captioned the video, which showed her very enthusiastic reaction to the band coming on stage and her little girl soaking up all the excitement.

Jonas's wife Danielle and daughters Valentina and Alena enjoyed watching the mother and daughter react to their dad — even if they were a little surprised by it!

There's a new volcano, and this is the perfect way to celebrate

We honor the genius of TikTok user MikeMezPhoto, a self-described "extreme nature and landscape photographer" who pulled off this truly epic image.

The video was taken at Iceland's new Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The volcano is a wonder in and of itself, but MikeMezPhoto definitely went above and beyond to make us smile.

... and this grandparent and child reunion will warm your heart

Emily Calandrelli of Netflix's "Emily's Wonder Lab" posted a video on her TikTok account, @thespacegal, that will leave you with all the warm fuzzies. Her parents are finally vaccinated, and after 8 months, they finally reunited with Emily's daughter, Rose.

If you ever need an example of what love looks like, there it is.

Finally...

TikTok user Tate is correct: There very well might not be a cuter video in the world. Also, you should definitely wait for it, and you will not regret it.

Have a great weekend!

Related: