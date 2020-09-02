Sign up for our newsletter

TikTok has become a place for users to share everything from dance moves to cat videos, but user @austin9943 is going viral on the social media platform after sharing a video of the unique way his mother made use of his braces after he had them removed back in 2014.

In a clip that has been viewed more than 1 million times, the young man describes a visit to the orthodontist to have his braces taken off after four years of wearing them.

When the orthodontist removed Austin's braces and laid them on a tray to be taken to the trash, his mom stopped her.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I'm like, 'Mom, what are you doing?'" he explains in the video.

His mom's answer?

"Austin, we paid $6,000 for those braces, I'm not letting her throw them away."

The creative mom turned her son's former braces into a Christmas ornament, using the metal wires and brackets as tinsel on a Christmas tree.

"And now, I have this Christmas ornament ... um ... are you kidding?" he says before turning it over to show the words "Austin's braces removed" handwritten on the back of the wooden tree.

Commenters on the post have cheered on Austin's mom's creative spirit.

"Your mom is epic," wrote one user. "Maybe a little cuckoo, but still epic."

"Most expensive ornament on the tree," wrote another.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.