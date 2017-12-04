Mom teaches kids 'the importance of kindness' with great giving-back ideas

share tweet pin email

As most of us well know, the holidays can be consumed by consumerism. Kids curate ever-growing lists of desired gifts. Companies pitch us on items we feel we absolutely need to have. So for parents especially, it can be tough to focus on what really matters.

That’s where Florida resident and mom Leigh M. Clark set out to make a major difference, by paying off people's layaways.

She works in marketing, but her passion is what she calls being a kindness activist — especially when it comes to teaching children gratitude.

“I think you teach kids the importance of kindness through leading by example. It's important to show them opportunities to be ‘helpers' in this world by creating family projects or experiences that give back,” Clark said as part of Megyn Kelly TODAY's People Helping People series. “If we can only teach them one thing, it's that a kind attitude is the easiest way to make a positive impact on the world.”

The key here is to practice what you preach.

“Illustrating the importance of giving back can be done with both words and actions,” Clark explained. “For example, you can take your kids to a park or beach and clean up a small area together and then show them how much nicer the place looks because they gave their kindness to it. Perhaps take a picture before and after and point out that because of their giving spirit they made a part of the world more beautiful.”

We asked her for a few more ideas of fun (and easy) things we can do with kids to teach them that the holidays are about much more than what’s inside the wrapping paper.