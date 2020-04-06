A mom in the U.K. is inspiring kids to dream about post-coronavirus adventures.

“We’ve started a new thing in our house today and sharing it in case anyone else wants to try,” Katie Eborall wrote on Facebook. “Every time we wish we could do something, go somewhere, treat ourselves, see someone we love, visit a new place, invite people to visit us, we’re going to write it down on a post it note and put it in a jar.”

When COVID-19 lockdown ends, Eborall, 35, and her family will work their way through their bucket list and “be more grateful than ever for the little and lovely things in our lives.”

Eborall, who works in public relations, told TODAY Parents that her children Max, 4, and Evie, 2, can’t wait to hug their grandparents, go swimming and celebrate birthdays with their friends.

“When life gets back to normal we’d love to go camping and visit a few theme parks,” she revealed. “We’re also looking forward to going on the swings at the playground and just being able to pop into the shops.”

Katie Eborall's kids are filling a jar with activities they are looking forward to doing when COVID-19 lockdown is over. Courtesy of Katie Eborall

Eborall noted that she took “so much for granted” before the outbreak, and many have messaged her saying they feel the same way.

Eborall’s message has been shared more than 140,000 times since she posted it last month.

“Great idea! Am stealing,” wrote one person. Added another, “We will start one here today.”

