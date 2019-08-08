Lauren Brown was reading a work email when a recipient named Poop Your Pants jumped out at her.

“I was like, ‘How unprofessional,’” Brown, a senior manager in Maitland, Florida, told TODAY Parents. Brown clicked on the name — and then let out a gasp.

“It was me!” she exclaimed. “My picture was there and everything.”

Lauren Brown's 7-year-old daughter Gracie changed her contact to Poop Your Pants. Courtesy of Lauren Brown

The mom of Gracie, 7, and Annie, 5, didn’t have to look far for the culprit.

“I knew if someone sabotaged me, it had to be one of the people I created,” Brown explained. Though Annie is typically the “mischievous” daughter, Gracie was behind the prank.

Luckily, the CEO of Brown's company took it in stride. “We had a chuckle,” she said. “But then I had to call the client. Spoiler alert: the client couldn’t actually see that it said ‘Poop Your Pants,’ which made it even worse. They had no idea what I was talking about.”

Brown shared a screen grab of the email in question on LinkedIn. “In case you’re wondering how my career is progressing, my daughter asked Siri to call me ‘Poop your Pants” which I didn’t realize until I was copied on an email to client,” she wrote. “Let this be a cautionary tale to all your working parents!”

Lauren Brown and Gracie. Courtesy of Lauren Brown

Others chimed in on LinkedIn with similar stories.

“My daughter did this to my dad. He’s 72 and drives for Uber and barely knows how to use his iPhone. A passenger had a question and my dad felt proud saying, ‘Oh, I’ll ask Siri.’ When he did, she said, “Here is what I found online for you, Lady Lumps.’ He was so embarrassed,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Been there, my nephews relabeled me ‘poop’ as well, while I was job searching. Lol.”

Brown says she’s not mad at Gracie, but they definitely had a talk. “She swears she won’t ever do it again,” Brown said, with a laugh.