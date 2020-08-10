When Angela Higinbotham's kids started making videos on TikTok, the Ohio mom wanted to see what the app was all about. So she created an account of her own, and named her profile: "Embarrassing my kids on here one TikTok at a time."

Now, Higinbotham has lived up to her goal of embarrassing Alexis, 12, Lauren, 9, Nathan, 6, and Ava, 3. Last week on TikTok, she called them out for all the ways they wreck her house, from hiding dishes under their beds to spitting toothpaste all over the bathroom mirror.

More than six million people have viewed Higinbotham's video, in which she and her husband, Rick, pretend to walk through their "kids' new house" wreaking havoc. As Chip Da Rapper's song "Interior Crocodile Alligator" plays, the couple walks through the house hiding remote controls, missing the trash cans and leaving doors open and lights on.

"Honestly (keeping the house clean) is a constant struggle," Higinbotham, who works as a travel agent and a NICU medical assistant, told TODAY Parents. "And the only way for me to not be the one to clean it up is to scream like a psycho — after asking nicely a hundred times first of course."

When Higinbotham posts videos, her two older daughters joke that she is "cringe-y," but that doesn't stop her.

Angela Higinbotham with her husband, Rick, and their children, Alexis, 12, Lauren, 9, Nathan, 6, and Ava, 3. Angela Higinbotham

"Of course nobody thinks their parents are cool," said Higinbotham. "They still try to act like they’re unimpressed by the video, but they keep watching the numbers climb and talk about it pretty much nonstop.

"They definitely have tried to deny that they do anything in the video," said Higinbotham. "Shoes come off in the garage before coming in the house, so I’ll give them that one, but everything else is 10,000% things they do daily."