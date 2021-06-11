Viral high school graduation photo re-creates 'Toy Story' scene

It's a safe bet that Josiah Robles is going 'to infinity and beyond' this fall at Baylor University.

The Texas teen graduated Somerset High School on May 28 and his mom, Roxanne, had a clever idea to mark the occasion.

With the help of Robles' childhood toys, Roxanne recreated the iconic 'Toy Story' scene where Andy leaves his toys on the steps before heading off to college.

"About two years ago, my mom had seen a Facebook post of a kid doing the same sort of thing for the first day of kindergarten," Robles told TODAY Parents, adding that they mentally tucked the idea away for when he graduated high school.

In the photo, Buzz Lightyear and Woody have their hands raised waving goodbye as Robles walks toward his future holding a Baylor flag.

When Robles posted the photo, taken by close family friend Brandon Romero, to his Twitter account, he told TODAY he did not think it would go viral.

"I had no idea it was going to have that kind of impact," he said, adding he assumed it would get the same amount of attention as his other posts. "It was really just the final farewell kind of deal."

The photo, with nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets, has also caught the attention of Robles' future home.

All. The. Feels. 😭💚💛



Welcome to the #BaylorFamily, Josiah -- can't wait to have you here. pic.twitter.com/S3F8iPGf7j — Baylor University (@Baylor) June 4, 2021

"All. The. Feels." Baylor University tweeted alongside a 'Toy Story' GIF of Woody and Buzz. "Welcome to the Baylor Family, Josiah — can't wait to have you here."

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering when he heads to Waco this fall. Buzz and friends will be staying behind.

"I know they’ll be waiting for me," he said.

Related: