IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From digital photo albums to silly socks, 45 personalized gift ideas for Dad

Viral high school graduation photo re-creates 'Toy Story' scene

You've got a friend in me: The now-viral photo has captured hearts.
Courtesy Josiah Robles and Brandon Romero
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

It's a safe bet that Josiah Robles is going 'to infinity and beyond' this fall at Baylor University.

The Texas teen graduated Somerset High School on May 28 and his mom, Roxanne, had a clever idea to mark the occasion.

With the help of Robles' childhood toys, Roxanne recreated the iconic 'Toy Story' scene where Andy leaves his toys on the steps before heading off to college.

"About two years ago, my mom had seen a Facebook post of a kid doing the same sort of thing for the first day of kindergarten," Robles told TODAY Parents, adding that they mentally tucked the idea away for when he graduated high school.

Related

Parents

ParentsParents are staging 'Toy Story' school photos: See the adorable pics

In the photo, Buzz Lightyear and Woody have their hands raised waving goodbye as Robles walks toward his future holding a Baylor flag.

When Robles posted the photo, taken by close family friend Brandon Romero, to his Twitter account, he told TODAY he did not think it would go viral.

"I had no idea it was going to have that kind of impact," he said, adding he assumed it would get the same amount of attention as his other posts. "It was really just the final farewell kind of deal."

The photo, with nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets, has also caught the attention of Robles' future home.

"All. The. Feels." Baylor University tweeted alongside a 'Toy Story' GIF of Woody and Buzz. "Welcome to the Baylor Family, Josiah — can't wait to have you here."

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering when he heads to Waco this fall. Buzz and friends will be staying behind.

"I know they’ll be waiting for me," he said.

Related:

High school senior surprised by her military dad at her graduation

May 18, 202101:02
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.