Mom recalls powerful moment son related to 'Encanto' character: 'He instantly lit up'

Disney needs to make more movies like “Encanto."

The magical film seems like the perfect film to watch after Kaheisha Brand realized how incredible it made her 2-year-old son, Kenzo, feel when he looked up at the TV screen and saw a character that looked just like him.

"He immediately gravitated towards the image of Antonio," Brand told TODAY Parents. "It just made my heart smile because I do believe that he thought he was seeing himself because of the resemblance between him and Antonio."

Once Kenzo noticed that his curly hair and brown skin matched the character's appearance, he couldn't take his eyes off the TV screen.

"It was such an awe to see him staring up at the TV screen and smiling," she said.

According to Disney, “Encanto” tells the story of an extraordinary family — the Madrigals — who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical place called an Encanto. The magic of town has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except one, Mirabel.

Brand believes that Kenzo really gravitated towards "Encanto" because of how inclusive it made him feel, so she immediately took a picture of her son standing next to the TV screen and shared the image on his Instagram account, @katchingupwithkenzo.

"He instantly lit up, and turned to us, and was smiling and that made me take the picture because it made my heart happy that it brought such enjoyment to him. And that's what made me share it," she said.

“And then the next thing you know, it blew up. So I think that for me, and for us, it made us feel like there're so many people that echoed the same sentiments that we felt in that moment that our child was being seen," Brand added.

Kenzo watching "Encanto." Kaheisha Brand

As for "Encanto," Brand and her son's father, Keith Brooks, are happy that they chose that movie for their kid to watch.

"We loved the movie 'Encanto' and how rich it was in culture," Brooks said. "One of the themes that it presented was family, and how strong family is, and how strong family can be when it's united. But one of the things that I thought 'Encanto' really brought to light in as a Disney film for many people across the world and connection to the whole photo we took was about representation."

"To be able to see the people of Colombia and the different skin complexions they have and to be able to see yourself in other areas of the world that you didn't necessarily know about, I thought that was extremely powerful. And I thought 'Encanto' was the first movie film on any aspect that touched upon Afro Latina and Latinos and Colombia."