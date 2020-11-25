You knead to see this!

A California mom recreated a C-section using Play-Doh — and the video is going viral on Twitter with four million views.

In the clip, Dr. Jessica So, a board-certified dermatologist, supervises her 4-year-old son as he delivers a Spiderman toy followed by a balloon placenta.

Throughout the surgery, which is performed with lifelike precision using plastic instruments, So describes what is happening using medical terminology.

“Here’s the rectus muscle,” So says, placing her fingers on the clay model to show the preschooler. A moment later she explains they are going to cut through the uterus.

“I feel that children are able to understand much more than we give them credit for,” So told TODAY Parents. “And you really don’t find out until you try.”

Their first surgical case was a gallbladder removal in June. The little boy was immediately hooked and announced he wanted to become a surgeon.

“He's always had so many questions about how the body works and it's such a fun way for us to connect,” So revealed. “Every day he asks if we can do a Play-Doh surgery."

Though So has received some backlash for the tutorials — one person on Twitter called the C-section “plain unnecessary & quite frankly a little disturbing” — most are praising her creativity.

“I’ve received so many messages and comments from parents who have children that are interested in the human body,” she revealed. “They’re like, ‘Thank you for doing this. We’ve been watching together.’ I’m so glad I can help nurture that curiosity.”