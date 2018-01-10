share tweet pin email

Almost two years ago, Hannah Mongie made a heartbreaking decision. The then 18-year-old chose to place her baby with a family for adoption. But she wanted son, Taggart, to understand she did it out of love, so she filmed an emotional video for him.

“I made this video, so you know how much I love you. I wanted to tell you why I made the decision to place you with your family,” Mongie said through tears in the video.

The video, which she recently shared on social media, quickly went viral. It’s been viewed 2.4 million times on Love What Matter’s Facebook page.

“I never thought more than a handful of people would see it,” Mongie, 21, of Provo, Utah, told TODAY. “I am blown away by the response.”

In the video, Mongie tells Taggart, aka Tagg, about meeting his father, Kaden Whitney. The two first became pen pals during Whitney’s Church of Latter-Day Saints mission trip. After corresponding for months, they met in real life and started dating. Soon after they learned Mongie was pregnant and they weighed their options. They had only been dating for two months.

“It was way too early in the relationship to do anything marriage-wise,” Mongie said.

Courtesy of Hannah Mongie After dating Kaden Whitney for a few months, Hannah Mongie learned she was pregnant. They decided on an open adoption for the baby.

They had to make a tough discussion about the baby. Mongie always wanted to be a mother and a wife and she already loved the baby so much. It felt too difficult placing the baby with another family.

“Adoption wouldn’t have been my first choice,” Mongie said.

But an open adoption provided their baby with a stable family and allowed the couple to be a part of his life. This felt right.

“We both felt this enormous peace,” she said. “This is what we needed to do.”

At her 12-week sonogram, Mongie heard the baby’s heartbeat and recorded for Whitney to hear. Just two days later, Whitney, 20, died suddenly of natural causes.

“I was just so depressed. I was not going to think of adoption at all. The baby was my last part of Kaden,” she said.

She didn't know what to do now. She prayed and talked to family and friends but remained conflicted. But then something clicked.

“I just woke up and knew you were supposed to be with someone else,” she said in the video.

Courtesy of Hannah Mongie Deciding on open adoption was hard but the Marsh family who adopted baby Tagg welcomed Hannah Mongie into their family from the beginning.

She met with a prospective family, but they found another child. Mongie briefly reconsidered but then found Emily and Brad Marsh. The couple already had a child from an open adoption and their views on adoption struck Mongie.

“They said they love the birth mom and they think she is the angel of the family,” Mongie. “This stuck out.”

The couple took Mongie out on “dates” during the pregnancy and she even helped set up the nursery.

“I fell in love with them and they were beyond anything I could have asked for and I have really really high standards for anyone who is going to raise my child,” Mongie said to Tagg.

While Mongie allowed them to be present for some of the labor, she did want the 48 hours after delivery to just be her and Tagg. She knew it would be her only time to mother him. After pushing three times on March 19, 2016, Tagg joined the world.

“I was his mom and it was the most incredible thing ever,” Mongie said. “As soon as I heard him cry the clock started. I didn’t know how I was going to do this.”

Courtesy of Hannah Mongie When 18-year-old Hannah Mongie placed son Tagg with an adoptive family it felt extremely difficult. She created an emotional video to explain how much she loved Tagg.

But she knew he belonged with the Marshes. Mongie asked the nurses to leave her alone with Tagg for 45-minutes as she made the video.

“I just allowed myself to break down,” she said. “I was just determined that Tagg was going to see this someday.”

The Marshes live 10 minutes away from Mongie and have included her in their lives. Mongie sees Tagg weekly and feels like part of the family; she hopes their story encourages others to consider open adoption.

Courtesy of Hannah Mongie Even though Hannah Mongie placed her son with another family for adoption, it is an open adoption and she still sees Tagg, who is almost 2.

“We had this mutual understanding each of us is Tagg’s mother and we are both confident in our roles. She is the mom who raises him,” she said. “I am his tummy mommy. And he is always going to know I gave him life and gave him to his family.”