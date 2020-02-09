Mom and 6 children killed in Mississippi house fire

Sign up for our newsletter

A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning, a fire official said.

The father survived and is being treated at a hospital for injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the Clinton Fire Department received a call about a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, deputy fire chief John Alman said.

He said when firefighters arrived the "house was fully involved." It took roughly 35 to 40 minutes to get the blaze under control, he said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

A photo from the scene shows the house was completely destroyed. Reggi Marion / WLBT

A photo from the scene showed the house was fully destroyed, along with a car.

A family of eight was inside the home when the fire broke out. Alman said no firefighters were injured.

Clinton city officials have identified the deceased as Brittany Presley, 33; Landon Bookshire, 15; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcolm Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 1, according to NBC affiliate WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page in the wake of the tragedy. GoFundMe

Clinton is about 15 miles northwest of Jackson.

A resident in the area told the outlet the entire neighborhood is distraught.

"They were really good folks. The kids were really nice," the man said. "The whole neighborhood is just distraught about this whole thing because it's just devastating."

The City of Clinton asked for prayers for the family.

"This has been a tragic day for our City," a Facebook statement read. "We ask this community to wrap each other in prayers and kindness as we all grieve together."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.