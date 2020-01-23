This mom cherishes her time 'hunting' — but it isn't what you think

A Tennessee mom is sharing the code word that changed her marriage.

When Jentri Nelson needs alone time, she just tells her husband, Adam, that she's going "hunting."

“It’s made our relationship even stronger,” Nelson, 32, told TODAY Parents.

In a now-viral Facebook post, that has more than 80,000 shares, the real estate attorney explained that Adam, 31, is an avid hunter.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“It was hard to be alone with the kids during dove season, deer season, duck season & turkey season,” Nelson wrote. “It took us almost three years to get into a groove. The last two years have been pretty good. We have learned to compromise. What really helps is that I started hunting.

But Nelson’s version doesn’t involve camouflage or guns.

“On the weekends, after he gets home, I tell him it’s my turn to hunt, which really means I go in the bedroom & read a book or watch tv,” Nelson revealed. Nelson told TODAY Parents that next month, before turkey season starts, she's doing a spa weekend.

Jentri Nelson with her husband, Adam, and children, Hollis, 4, Nola, 2, and 7-month-old Charlotte. Courtesy of Jentri Nelson

The couple, who have three kids under the age of 5, split all household chores, but Nelson said she gets a “complete pass on responsibilities” once or twice a month when she’s “just completely worn out.”

“All I do is is say, ‘I’m going hunting,’” Nelson wrote. “Adam just smiles and nods.”

Nelson urged other mothers to go hunting, noting that many "get so busy caring for their babies & husbands & homes that they don't have time for hobbies or time for themselves."

“It’s important to be able to relax and unwind,” she told TODAY Parents. “Otherwise, it just becomes too much. You need to hunt for your mental health."

Nelson’s post has more than 45,000 comments with many women tagging their partners.

“Awesome compromise,” wrote one person.

Added another, “This could seriously save marriages! Great post.”