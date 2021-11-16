First-time mom Jo Johnson Overby panicked when she looked down and saw that her freshly pumped breast milk was the color of a strawberry shake.

“The first time it happened to me it was really alarming,” Johnson Overby told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Do I need to dump it out?’ ‘Am I dying?’

Johnson Overby, 28, soon learned that the pink tint was blood from her cracked nipples — and that it was perfectly safe for her daughter, Gardner, to consume.

Last month, Johnson Overby showed off a bag of her pink breast milk in a now-viral TikTok video that has more than 13 million views. Many women have commented that they experienced the exact same phenomenon.

"I'm definitely not alone," Johnson Overby said.

Seeing changes in breast milk color is completely normal, Rachel Leibson, nurse coordinator for Lactation Services at NYU Langone Health, told TODAY Parents. She’s seen shades of pink, red, brown, green and blue. The latter two hues are almost always caused by the mother’s diet. You might also see a tinge of orange if you're eating a diet rich in beta-carotene.

“Pink or light red milk is safe to feed your baby. Bright red milk caused by an active bleed is also safe, but it's difficult to digest and might cause your baby to throw up,” Leibson explained.

Pink or red milk is most often caused by a cracked nipple, while reddish-brown milk is the result of an uncommon condition called rusty pipe syndrome. The rusty color comes from blood that mixes with the colostrum, or first breast milk, and usually clears up within a few days, Leibson said. Though it's extremely rare, bleeding can be a sign of low platelets and decreased clotting so you should always check in with your doctor or lactation consultant.

Breast milk can also turn colors if the baby of a nursing woman is fighting an infection.

“The milk tends to look more yellow because it has a higher level of antibodies,” Leibson said. “Researchers have discovered that the child’s saliva interacting with the nipple gives the mother’s body a message about what specific antibodies she needs to make."

Bottom line: breast milk comes in a rainbow of colors.

“Breast milk is truly dynamic and individual,” Leibson said. “It’s always changing.”

Related Video: