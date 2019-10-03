After a busy day of overstimulating activities with her daughters, Emma, 4, and Hannelore, 3, Jessica D'Entremont was dreading bedtime.

"We got home and they were running around extra hyper and I knew the transition to bed was going to be a lot of tears and meltdowns," the Boston, Massachusetts mom told TODAY Parents.

As bedtime approached, D'Entremont remembered glow-in-the-dark Halloween pajamas she had recently pulled out from the year before, and had a genius idea.

"I knew they would want them to to be very bright to be entertained," said D'Entremont.

In a now viral Facebook post, D'Entremont shares she told her daughters they needed to lay very still under a bright light to "charge" the pajamas up.

"Looking for a way to keep your kids still?" D'Entremont wrote in the post. "Buy them glow in the dark pjs. Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to 'charge' them ... I'm not even sorry."

D'Entremont says her plan worked like a charm.

"They laid there for 10 minutes and I had to actually stop them to continue with bedtime." said D'Entremont. "I then transitioned them to their bedroom by turning off the lights — the pajamas really do glow! They loved it and thought it was great fun because they aren't quite old enough to grasp that we could see them due to the glow, even though they couldn't see their dad and I in the dark."

D'Entremont with her husband, Eric, and their daughters, Emma, 4, and Hannelore, 3. Jessica D'Entremont

D'Entremont, who works as a nurse with a palliative and hospice care facility, says she's floored at the viral response other parents have had to her post.

"I think it's nice sometimes to see something just innocent and playful and relatable," she said. "What parent doesn't want five minutes of quiet? I think everyone — parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nannies and babysitters, teachers — anyone who is around kids just got it."