Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday

For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books.

On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon.

Speaking to TODAY.com, the couple explains that Lennon’s due date was marked down as Dec. 27.

“I didn’t want her to be born on my birthday at first because I wanted her to have her own day,” Cassidy says. “The closer I got, Dylan talked me into it. He had me come around to the idea of wanting it to happen.”

Then, on the evening of their own birthdays, while out at a restaurant, Cassidy’s water broke.

“She’s very smiley. She smiles constantly,” Cassidy told TODAY.com. Cassidy Scott

“I started having contractions, and I was like, Oh my gosh, this might actually happen,” Cassidy laughs. “And so I didn’t really have a choice at that point. I had to come around.”

Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Huntsville, Alabama, announced the unlikely coincidence with a Facebook post filled with celebration and many congratulatory replies.

“This is an exciting time for any family, but it’s extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday,” the post reads. “That’s right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that’s one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born.”

While Cassidy was born on Dec. 18, 1996, Dylan was born on Dec. 18, 1998.

“I thought he was lying about his birthday at first,” Cassidy explains of her first time learning that she and her husband shared the same birthdate.

“I always say now I don’t have a day to myself,” Dylan quips. “But now I really don’t have a day to myself.”

As for potential copycat birthdays in the future, the first-time dad jokes, “If we can do it once, we can do it twice.”

“Everybody’s already said if we have another one,” Cassidy adds. “We have to try to have them born on that day too. So we’ll try, but you know, no problem.”

As for their current little one, Lennon’s parents say that she is healthy and doing well.

“She’s very smiley. She smiles constantly,” Cassidy says of Lennon. “She’s just a really good baby. I mean, she barely even cries. Obviously, she sleeps a lot. But she’s just a really good baby. We couldn’t have asked for a better baby. She’s perfect.”