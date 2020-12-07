Kids are known for leaving dirty laundry in their wake. Well, one mom from Port Townsend, Washington took things to the next level in response to her daughter's dirty sock which was left for days on the bathroom floor.

At first, Xep Campbell thought she would wait out her daughter Kestrel, 10, in what she called "a sort of sociological experiment," leaving the soiled sock where it was abandoned in their small bathroom.

"'The Forgotten Sock' came about when I found a single sock on the floor of the bathroom," Campbell told TODAY Parents. "That's not an uncommon occurrence and I would usually just pick it up and toss it in the laundry. For some reason in this case I thought it would be amusing to see how long it would last if I didn't pick it up."

But after a week went by and her daughter still hadn't picked up the sock, Campbell had a new idea. Mimicking the type of museum label one might find in a high end art gallery, she typed up the information for the card, listing her daughter as the artist of the "mixed media" piece on display, later sharing the picture on Facebook.

"I try not to take anything in life too seriously and we often play little jokes on one another so I made the museum label and figured she would roll her eyes, laugh a little, and then pick up the sock," she said.

Campbell's daughter was surprised when she saw it and sent her mom a text with a photo, asking if she had put the label there. What happened next was truly hilarious. Instead of getting mad or, um, actually picking up the sock, Kestrel made a pedestal for the objet d'art.

"I did not expect her to get in on the joke and it took me by surprise when she said 'I made a pedestal for it!' I realized then the game was on," said Campbell. "It sort of took on a life of its own after that."

When Campbell posted pictures of the escalating exhibit on Facebook suddenly thousands of people were paying attention. At one point, barnyard animal figurines became art spectators. On Friday, when Campbell came back from walking the dog, a new piece of art had appeared on display. The show seemed to culminate with an over-the-top nativity scene complete with Christmas lights.