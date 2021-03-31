Woman celebrating 89th birthday surprised by son disguised as waiter

One mom got an amazing birthday surprise after she was reunited with her son, who she hadn't seen in more than two years.

The woman, who was celebrating her 89th birthday, went out to dinner with her daughter. What she didn't know was that the waiter who was serving them was actually her son Toby, disguised in a blonde wig with his face hidden behind a black mask.

As Toby read off a list of menu options, the woman didn't appear to realize anything was amiss. When he walked away from the table, her daughter's phone rang.

"Toby wants to say hi to you," her daughter said, and the woman took the phone, expecting to hear her son speaking on the other end of the line.

As she answered, Toby approached the table, taking off his mask and wig.

"Hi," he said, before his mom looked up in shock.

The woman was so surprised that she let out a shout and dropped the phone.

"Happy birthday mom," said Toby, wrapping his mom, overcome with emotion, in a hug.

The happy reunion was captured on camera and comes as loved ones are finally starting to reunite after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Grandparents who have been separated from their grandchildren have shared precious videos and photos of themselves reuniting with their families.

