A New York City mother traveling with her six children was kicked off of a JetBlue flight Wednesday after her 2-year-old daughter would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Chaya Bruck, a Brooklyn resident, documented the episode that occurred on a flight from Orlando to Newark in a video posted to Facebook. It had more than 2,400 views by early Thursday afternoon.

"Shame on you" JetBlue, she wrote on Facebook, "for harassing me and kicking me off with my 6 children." Bruck said her 2-year-old "would not cooperate and wear a mask."

Bruck, 39, did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

She alleges in the post that the airline's in-flight crew members were "nothing but bullies" who treated her and her family inhumanely. She also claims that the company's written policy posted on its website states that "young children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt."

JetBlue's website says all travelers who are at least 2 years old must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey — including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Other major airlines also have mask policies.

"Masks with vents or exhalation valves are not permitted," Jet Blue's policy states. "Plastic face shields may be worn in addition to a face covering but not in place of one."

JetBlue advises on its website that customers with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering postpone travel "until this temporary requirement is no longer in place." The airline also requires that all crew members wear masks while boarding, in flight and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Bruck alleges in her Facebook post that it was announced on the loudspeaker on the plane that children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt.

In the nearly 3-minute video, passengers quickly came to her defense after she was asked to leave the plane.

"Do you realize she is 2?" Bruck can be heard saying about a minute into the video.

"I do," a crew member responds. "And I also ... It's not something that we can excuse."

"Should I tie her hands? What should I do?" Bruck asks. "Should I hold her hands?"

"We have to deplane," the crew member tells her. Bruck refuses. "No. I am not going to deplane. I can try my best." She asks the crew member if it is a problem if the child has a pacifier in her mouth.

She also says that she has six children and that her luggage is on the plane. "Come up with us now," the crew member says, which draws loud responses from other passengers.

"She didn't do anything wrong," a male voice can be heard saying in the video.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com