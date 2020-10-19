Mom, 38, who vanished in Zion National Park nearly two weeks ago is found alive

A California woman who vanished in Utah’s Zion National Park earlier this month was found and reunited with her family, officials said Sunday.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was located within the park after a visitor saw her and alerted rangers, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Holly Suzanne Courtier. GoFundMe

Additional details about how she survived or where she was found were not immediately available.

In the statement, Courtier’s relatives said they were “overjoyed” that she’d been found.

Courtier, of Los Angeles, disappeared after a private shuttle dropped her off on Oct. 6 at the Grotto park area inside the 232-square-mile national park. She was scheduled to be picked up later that afternoon but didn't show up, park officials said.

The search included K-9 units and federal, state and local rescue teams. Volunteers also joined the effort.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.