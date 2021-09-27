A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son died Saturday afternoon when they fell from the concourse level of Petco Park in San Diego, where thousands of fans were attending a Padres baseball game.

San Diego police said the woman and the child were near the dining and concession area on the concourse level, estimated to be six stories high, before they fell. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths "appeared suspicious," and homicide detectives have been assigned, police said in a statement. Their names have not been released; both were identified as San Diego residents.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego-Union Tribune. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

