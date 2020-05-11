Whether she's hiding from her kids in the closet or thinking about adding tequila to her smoothie, Molly Sims is making every quarantined mom feel seen.

Like most moms the 46-year-old is feeling a bit cooped up: Sims has three kids, Brooks, 7, Scarlett, 5, and Gray, 3, with husband Scott Stuber. Together, they've been isolated since the COVID-19 pandemic began in their Los Angeles, California home.

Instead of pretending everything is OK, Sims is sharing the less-pretty parts of her life on Instagram.

"I have a little bit of a hard time with everything always looking so polished, and I was seeing these Instagram posts of people in quarantine, still looking perfect and was like, 'These people don't look like that!'" Sims told TODAY Parents. "I want to drink all day. I want to watch Netflix. I want to sit down. I want to be real and I feel like we're all in the same boat together. I just find it really therapeutic to be honest."

Don't we all hide in the closet sometimes to escape our husbands and kids asking for food? "I'm not a flippin' chef," Sims said in the video. "Eat some Goldfish, like I do!"

In another, she pours wine on her cereal while a kid tells a never-ending story about a recent dream. "Every mom in quarantine. #bottomsup," the caption reads.

Sims, who stars in the upcoming Netflix original film "The Wrong Missy," available May 13, admitted one of her biggest quarantine challenges has been helping her kids with distance learning.

"I love my kids, but I'm home-schooling and I'm about to f—ing fire myself," Sims joked. "I just realized the first-grader doesn't know the days of the week. I'm so happy I pay for private school.

"Then there's this new math which I think every mom can relate to because it's not what we did ... there's no carrying the one anymore," Sims continued. "It's all been so eye-opening because one minute I'm like, 'Wait, you know that?' and then another I'm like, 'Wait, how could you not know that?' It goes from, 'Oh, I'm so proud of you!' to 'Are you kidding me?'"

"And I say, 'focus' about 74,000 times a day. They say 'mom' and I say 'focus.'"

And then there's the constant snacking.

"I make 365 meals a weekend," said Sims. "All we do is eat. We eat strawberries. We eat avocados. We eat jelly beans. We eat carrots. I made three smoothies yesterday and it's like, 'Are you guys growing? We're not doing anything, how can you be starving all the time?'"

"We laugh a lot and we cry a lot. We also disinvite brothers and sisters to our birthdays," Sims added. "It is crazy, and I am ready for it to be over."

When she's at her most stressed moments, Sims says she tries to focus on making happy quarantine memories for her kids. Since beginning social distancing, the mom of three has dressed as a mermaid for her daughter's fifth birthday party, taken pretend car rides to get out of the house and made more blanket forts than she can count.

"I try to take those moments to say 'yes,'" Sims explained. "Let's have breakfast for dinner. Let's have the donut. Let's eat underneath the table. And in those moments when you know they're going crazy and you really want to scream, take 10 deep breaths, go into your closet, have a glass of wine and then come out and catch them off guard by doing something fun."

So with all of her joking about quarantine drinking in her posts, what's Sims' go-to quarantine cocktail?

"A paloma," said Sims, who posted a video of herself making the cocktail as a post-workout smoothie. "Casamigos Blanco mixed with a little bit of soda, a lot of lime and some fresh grapefruit juice. I'm telling you, you cannot beat it."

And, all drinking aside, Sims has some words of advice for her fellow stressed-out moms who feel worried they're not doing enough for their kids during the pandemic.

"I always say to women — especially moms — it doesn't have to be perfect and it's not going to be," said Sims. "It's almost like a junk drawer: 80% of it may be OK and 20% may suck, but it doesn't matter."

"Just do something you wouldn't normally do and catch them off guard. It doesn't have to be an hour, or even 20 minutes. Take 10 minutes, sit underneath the table and play with them, go on a walk outside with them or send them on a scavenger hunt in your yard to find four bugs. And don't worry: They will remember the good things that came out of this."