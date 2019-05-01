Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 3:40 AM UTC By Rebecca Dube

There's so much that no one ever tells you about becoming a mom. Motherhood is both terrifying and amazing, joyful and frustrating, the best thing and the hardest thing, all rolled into one.

In our new digital original series, Modern Motherhood, TODAY.com is exploring the realities of new motherhood, unfiltered: an intimate, honest look at women’s postpartum experiences. Weaving together in-studio interviews, expert voices and documentary footage, we explore the physical, mental and social changes new moms face.

Our first two episodes center around pelvic floor issues and breastfeeding.

Pelvic floor

Meet Stacey Futterman, a physical therapist who treated women with pelvic floor issues for 20 years before she had her own first child — and gained a whole new, personal perspective on pelvic floor issues. Theanne Griffith, a neuroscientist and mom of two, has a PhD but never heard the word "prolapse" until it happened to her. Both women are determined to shed light and dispel the shame around pelvic floor issues, which countless women have suffered in silence for generations.

For more about pelvic floor dysfunction and how to find help and resources, see our article.

Breastfeeding

Ah, the joys of breastfeeding. It's anything but simple, and it can be one of the most frustrating and one of the most rewarding experiences of motherhood. Hear from Elisa, who is the first in her immediate family to breastfeed, and Sandra, who says she wants to ban the term "supplementing" as she spends hours pumping and also uses formula to feed her baby — it makes her feel, she says, as if everything she's doing isn't enough. Tamara Hawkins supports new moms breastfeeding as the founder of the East Harlem Baby Cafe, and says she tries to cut through all the pressures on new moms.

In future episodes, we'll tackle body image, mental health, and the challenge of going back to work. Follow us on Facebook to find out about new episodes when they're posted, and please let us know what you think. If you're looking for more discussion and support around motherhood, check out our TODAY Parenting Team, a community platform that's open to all — because we're all in this together.