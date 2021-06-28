Model Hunter McGrady reveals newborn baby's name honors her late brother

Hunter McGrady gave her newborn son a name that honors her late brother, Tynan.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced the arrival of Hudson Tynan Keys in her Instagram story on Sunday. "I've never known a love like this," she wrote across a photo of baby Hudson grasping her finger with his tiny hand.

"I've been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can't wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy," she added.

She followed up Monday on Instagram with more pictures of her newborn baby boy, writing, "I’ve never known this kind of love. Hudson Tynan Keys born June 26,2021 at 7lbs 1oz and 21" tall."

She added, "The healing we desperately needed. I can’t wait to tell him how special his middle name is."

Hudson Tyson is the first child for McGrady, 28, and her husband of two years, Brian Keys.

His arrival comes a little less than two months after the model announced the sudden passing of her younger brother Tynan, who died in an accident at age 23.

"My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st," McGrady wrote alongside an Instagram gallery of photos showing her and her brother over the years.

Tynan, who was just weeks away from graduating from San Francisco State University with a computer engineering degree, was "the most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known," said McGrady.

"If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life," she continued. "I would text my brother every single night the words 'Goodnight I love you' because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him," she wrote.

"There is no telling why these things happen, why accidents happen, why life is taken too short," McGrady added. "I'm so grateful for beautiful the 23 years God gave us with him. I know we will meet again because the Bible says so."