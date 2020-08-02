MLB star Mike Trout and wife welcome 1st child and share sweet photo: 'So in love!'

MLB star Mike Trout is a new dad!

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica Trout, welcomed a baby boy, Beckham Aaron Trout, on July 30. Trout, 28, posted the happy news on his Instagram Saturday.

"Our greatest gift from above ... We are so in love!" he captioned a photo of his son with a sign reading, "I'm here" on his belly. Trout added that Beckham was born at 5:10 p.m., weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

Shortly after, several fellow MLB players shared messages of congratulations.

"Happy birthday Beckham!" wrote Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who's also a dad.

"Welcome to the Dad club kiiiiid!" added Garrett Richards of the San Diego Padres. "Can't wait to get all the boys together!!"

Fans were quick to note that the baby's initials spell out the word "bat," perhaps a reference to his eight-time All-Star dad's profession. His middle name is reportedly a tribute to Jessica Trout's late brother, who died in 2018, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Trout first shared that he and his wife were expecting a child together on Instagram back in March.

"Baby Trout due August 2020!!" he captioned a video montage of the first weeks of the pregnancy. "I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!"

In the video itself, Jessica Trout speaks directly to the camera, her voice shaking with excitement as she gets ready to show her husband a sign she made revealing that she's expecting. Later, the couple shoots off a gun that explodes with blue powder to show they're having a boy. The Trouts also captured family members' priceless reactions to their big news on camera and posed for a photo shoot holding a tiny pair of brown shoes.

The newly minted father of one also honored his pregnant wife on Instagram this past Mother's Day.

"To my wife, thank you for being so brave for us both," Trout wrote. "Your love and strength for our son is something I never could have imagined. I can’t wait to watch you become a Mom in a few months!!"

Now that baby Beckham is here, Trout will surely have his hands full as he plays in the shortened MLB season and adjusts to new parenthood. Congrats to the family of three!