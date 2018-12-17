Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Our moms are usually our biggest boosters. But in the case of newly crowned Miss Universe Catriona Gray, her mom was 100-percent positive she would win the biggest beauty pageant in the world ... when Gray was a teenager.

"When I was 13, my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress," Gray, 24, said, according to The Associated Press.

That prophecy came completely true! The model, who said her mother cried after she beat out contestants from 93 other countries to win the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was resplendent in a sparkling red-and-orange gown designed by Mak Tumang.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

The floor-length, partially cut-out "lava gown" featured colorful swirls that had been designed as a tribute to the Mayon volcano of the Philippines.

Tumang wrote on Facebook, "The prominent and iconic Mayon Volcano is the penultimate inspiration for this creation. It is dubbed as the 'perfect cone' because of its symmetric conical form. Folk tales have it that it was named after the mythological heroine 'Daragang Magayon' (Beautiful Lady). ... Catriona can be considered as the modern-day Daragang Magayon. ... This lady is definitely on fire! Watch her erupt right before your very eyes and let the lava of grace, goodness and hope flow."

Back in January, the volcano began spewing lava, causing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

"My heart is filled with so much gratitude," Gray said. "There were moments of doubt where I felt overwhelmed and I felt the pressure."

Gray, with her new crown and honor. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

But after receiving the crown, we're sure she's filled with joy!