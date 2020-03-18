4 of a kind! Minnesota couple welcome rare identical quadruplet girls

Doctors put the odds of having identical quadruplets at about one in 15 million — which makes Taylor Becher and Lance Thompson very special. The couple from Albertville, Minnesota, welcomed a spontaneous set on March 11.

Taylor Becher and Lance Thompson welcomed identical quadruplet girls on March 11, 2020. Courtesy of Taylor Becher

Sawyer, Kennedy, Lakely and Aurora were delivered by cesarean section at 31 weeks and six days. The smallest was Lakely, who weighed in at 2 pounds, 10 ounces, while Sawyer, the largest, was born at 3 pounds, 3 ounces.

Lakely is tiny but mighty.

“She was growth restricted throughout my whole pregnancy,” Becher, 28, told TODAY Parents. “Then, she was the only baby who didn’t need any breathing assistance!”

The Thompson quadruplets. Courtesy of Taylor Becher

Becher and Thompson, 37, got the surprise of their lives when they learned at their eight-week ultrasound appointment that they were expecting quadruplets.

“It started off as twins. Then all of a sudden, my OB was like, ‘No. There’s three,’” Becher recalled.

Thompson was about to jokingly ask, “Are you sure there’s not another one in there?” when the doctor found a fourth heartbeat.

Becher, who is also mom of a 21-month-old boy named Linden, began to cry.

“I was scared of having so many babies inside of me,” she admitted. The stay-at-home mom also knew that high-order multiples can be very high-risk.

Taylor Becher right before she delivered quadruplets. Courtesy of Taylor Becher

Becher credits her boyfriend of more than three years with keeping her calm during her pregnancy.

“There were times where I would Google and stress myself out, but Lance would talk me down,” she explained. “He would say, ‘Everything is going to work out.’”

Becher was never placed on bedrest and the girls were delivered without any serious complications. All four are now breathing on their own.

Becher hopes her daughters will be discharged from the hospital next month so they finally can meet their big brother. The toddler hasn't been able to visit them because of the coronavirus. Becher is hopeful that he won't be too jealous.

“Before the babies were born, I’d say, 'Do you want to give your sisters a kiss?'" she said. "And he’d kiss my belly!"