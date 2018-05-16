share tweet pin email

Actress Mindy Kaling celebrated her first Mother's Day this year, but the joyful occasion was bittersweet.

The star welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine Swati, in December 2017. Baby Katherine shares a middle name with Kaling's mom, Swati Chokalingam, who died in 2012 of pancreatic cancer.

In an emotional tweet on Mother's Day, Kaling shared that since becoming a mom, she has even more she wishes she could tell her own mother about.

Happy Motherâs Day to those of us who miss our moms. I have a kid now who is the joy of my life, but each year that goes by thereâs even more I want to tell my mom about! Whatâs one thing you wish you could tell your mom? ï¸ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 14, 2018

"What's one thing you wish you could tell your mom?"

More than 500 of Kaling's Twitter followers shared their own wishes.

"Her granddaughters are so much like her," replied one Twitter user. "She would have loved this girl gang."

"That I took for granted how amazing of a mom she was," said another. "Even though we were close, I wish I could of said 'thank you' and 'I love you more.'"

In an interview with TODAY in March, Kaling said becoming a mother has given her the desire to work harder and make her daughter proud of her, adding that motherhood, "is so rewarding in a way you can’t explain."

"I look back at myself — it’s very crazy to me," Kaling said. "I feel brave having done it."

The new mom took time to reply to some commenters with words of encouragement.

"What a wonderful message," she wrote to one. "She must be so proud of you!"

Below are some of the beautiful tweets from Kaling's followers, expressing what they would say to their late mothers if given an opportunity.

Mama, I love you so deeply and always will. Iâm sorry I was so mean & impatient, that I didnât understand. Iâm so grateful to you for giving me so many opportunities. You moved mountains for us, sacrificing so much.Thank you, Mama, thank you for my life. — Beth Grant (@BethGrantActor) May 14, 2018

On her last Motherâs Day, she told me that it would be ok that she wasnât going to be there for me getting married and kids it would still be wonderful. I wish I could tell her that she was right. And now Iâm crying. Itâs been 27 years. — Toxchick (@toxchick42) May 14, 2018

I get it now mom. This aging thing, the changes you mentioned, now I understand. — Lisa Dennett (@Lisa_Dennett) May 14, 2018

You did a good job. Now rest. — MaryMiguesJordan (@LimeLifeMMJ) May 14, 2018

I still need you. — Ty Lundy (@TheEventChick) May 14, 2018

That I miss her voice — maileflanagan (@maileflanagan) May 14, 2018

That my sister and I are taking care of our dad, like she wanted. Also, that we all miss her every single day and nothing is the same without her. — Karrie Boudreau (@KarrieBoudreau) May 14, 2018

My autistic son, who was diagnosed as nonverbal, has started saying words. She would be so proud of him. — (@KellySenatra) May 14, 2018

Iâd tell her that when I struggle I remember how she always believed in me & I work to channel that confidence into myself. Iâd tell her everything I am & can do is because of her & the sacrifices she made for me. Iâd also tell her Michael Strahan quit Kelly & Michael. — Taylor (@tk_wall) May 14, 2018

I wish I could tell my mom I finally made it to the West Coast where you can wear a bikini at Christmas. She wouldâve looked way better in a bikini than I do. — sam (@dontpanicllama) May 14, 2018

That I forgive her. — liz (@L1zCrocker) May 14, 2018

More than anything, I want my son and mom to know each other. She died in 2005, he was born in 2010, and the fact that they will never know each other saddens me to no end. — Kristin Clark (@kfeifers) May 16, 2018

I wish I could ask her a million things and just tell her how incredible she was and much I love her and miss how she smells. — ZDB (@zahava1979) May 16, 2018

I would just want to hear her voice again. Feel her hug again. Tell her what amazing things her 16 grandchildren were up to. Iâd also want to tell her that her six kids still spend time together and that everything she and my dad built has survived and thrived. — Elizabeth McCarthy (@mccarthyeliz) May 14, 2018

Wish I could tell mine how happy I am to be getting married, but how sad it will be to do it without her. — Captain Ledford (@wayofparadoxes) May 14, 2018

That I wish we would've had more time together and less fighting. I miss her more than she will ever know — Amber Ibarra (@evalsmom) May 14, 2018