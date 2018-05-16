Actress Mindy Kaling celebrated her first Mother's Day this year, but the joyful occasion was bittersweet.
The star welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine Swati, in December 2017. Baby Katherine shares a middle name with Kaling's mom, Swati Chokalingam, who died in 2012 of pancreatic cancer.
In an emotional tweet on Mother's Day, Kaling shared that since becoming a mom, she has even more she wishes she could tell her own mother about.
"Happy Mother’s Day to those of us who miss our moms," the the 38-year-old actress wrote. "What’s one thing you wish you could tell your mom?"
More than 500 of Kaling's Twitter followers shared their own wishes.
"Her granddaughters are so much like her," replied one Twitter user. "She would have loved this girl gang."
"That I took for granted how amazing of a mom she was," said another. "Even though we were close, I wish I could of said 'thank you' and 'I love you more.'"
In an interview with TODAY in March, Kaling said becoming a mother has given her the desire to work harder and make her daughter proud of her, adding that motherhood, "is so rewarding in a way you can’t explain."
"I look back at myself — it’s very crazy to me," Kaling said. "I feel brave having done it."
The new mom took time to reply to some commenters with words of encouragement.
"What a wonderful message," she wrote to one. "She must be so proud of you!"
Below are some of the beautiful tweets from Kaling's followers, expressing what they would say to their late mothers if given an opportunity.