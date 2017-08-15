Mindy Kaling tells Willie Geist how she feels about becoming a mom

share tweet pin email

In an exclusive interview for Sunday TODAY, Mindy Kaling confirmed she is pregnant with her first child and shared with Willie Geist what she most looks forward to about motherhood.

“The Mindy Project” star told Willie she is “really excited” to become a mom.

“It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she says in a just-released preview of her chat with Willie, which will air in its entirety on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Willie asked the 38-year-old actress if she has a vision of what kind of mother she will be. She answered with a dose of her trademark sense of humor.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.

On the set today of @MindyProjectHulu with @MindyKaling. Great interview with one of my favorites, coming soon on #SundayTODAY, @NBC. A post shared by Willie Geist (@williegeist) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

In all seriousness, Kaling hopes to draw inspiration from the strong relationship she had with her late mother.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling says in the clip. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Kaling has much to look forward to. Not only is she preparing for motherhood, she’s also preparing for the return of “The Mindy Project,” whose sixth and final season premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Hulu.

A new season of her show AND an appearance on Sunday TODAY, in the same week? Mark your calendar, Mindy Kaling fans!

