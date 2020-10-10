Mindy Kaling says her daughter is 'obsessed' with her newborn son — well, sort of

Mindy Kaling is thanking her fans for their words of support after she surprised everyone on Thursday night by revealing she recently gave birth.

The notoriously private actor and showrunner surprised her fans on Thursday evening when she told Stephen Colbert she had delivered her second child while in quarantine.

"I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange," she said in a “The Late Show” video tweeted Thursday night. "I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3."

Kaling, 41, added she had chosen the name Spencer for her second-born. She’s already mom to 2-year-old Katherine, aka Kit.

The news of her delivery came as a surprise since Kaling had been able to keep her pregnancy a secret amid the pandemic.

In a post on Friday afternoon, Kaling thanked her fans and added being pregnant during the pandemic was “a little scary,” but she was appreciative of the medical community who continued working at great personal risk.

“Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys),” she wrote with a cartoon of Snoopy from “Peanuts” surrounded by yellow birds. “It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now.”

Kaling also kept things low key in the public eye when she gave birth in 2017 to her first child, though she did confirm to TODAY she was expecting at the time.

She told TODAY’s Willie Geist she hoped to have a close relationship with her child like the one she had with her own mom, Dr. Swati Chokalingam, who died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2012.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

In a recent Instagram post — also featuring Snoopy, but with glasses and reading a book — Kaling wrote that her father, Avu Chokalingam, has been very supportive of her family during the pandemic and visits in some fashion every day.

“Sometimes it’s to push (Kit) on the swing for 45 minutes, sometimes it’s a stroll around the block to look at snails,” Kaling wrote in June. “Even when I moved to New York or London for work, he Skyped with her on the phone or flew out to see her in person.”

In the comments on Kaling's Instagram, people congratulated the actor on her second foray into parenthood.

"Mindy, this is the best news and happiest possible way to close out the week—congratulations! 🌟♥️," fellow mom and famous actor Jennifer Garner wrote.

"You looked absolutely beautiful during your pregnancy ❤️," Canadian stylist and friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Jessica Mulroney replied.

Another fan speculated about the Kaling kids' cute names.

"Excuse me? Katherine and Spencer?! You are too cute! Hepburn and Tracey would be honoured I am sure," @amoff90 posted, referring to the famous couple, actors Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, who were reportedly together for 26 years though they were never married.

Kaling is currently promoting her new essay collection, "Nothing Like I Imagined,” which is available on Amazon.