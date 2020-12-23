Mindy Kaling says B.J. Novak will dress up as Santa Claus for her kids

Mindy Kaling's kids will get a personal visit from Santa Claus this year — thanks to their godfather, B.J. Novak.

During a recent chat with designer Tory Burch, the 41-year-old "Office" alum said she was "bummed" that her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, wasn't able to visit Santa this year. So she asked Novak to dress up as Old Saint Nick and visit the house himself.

"(Novak) is going to show up and go to our living room where the tree is in a Santa costume," Kaling explained, adding, "Just so you know, we’re Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part."

In a typical year, Kaling, who is also mom to 3-month-old son Spencer, takes Katherine to see Santa at a Los Angeles outdoor mall. When the coronavirus pandemic squashed those plans, she reached out to Novak.

B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2018. Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The pair dated off and on during filming of "The Office" and have remained close pals.

"So, this is the whole ruse that we're gonna do. This might become a tradition," she said, elaborating on her and Novak's plan. "We're going to be baking cookies, and then all of a sudden we're going to hear bells from another room and I'm going to go, 'Kit, what do you think that is?' And then we're gonna go over to the living room where we hear bells and B.J., dressed as Santa, is going to be asleep on the sofa with a bag because he needed to take a rest."

"It's so complicated why Santa was there, why he's taking a nap, but we're gonna do that," she added. "We're like, 'Will she know it's (Novak) on some level?' We don't know."

Kaling, who's never identified the father of her children, opened up about Novak's role in her kids' lives during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in October.

"You know, he said the funniest thing because he's so attached to my older child, my daughter," she shared. "When I said, you know, 'B.J., if something happens to me, it's not like I have a husband, like you have to just take the kids.' And he's like 'Oh, my God, don't tempt me.'"

Kaling revealed that Novak also asked her, "'Can you sue for god-paternity rights?"

The writer, actor and director talked about the bond she and Novak share in her 2015 book "Why Not Me?", using an "Office" reference to explain their close relationship.

"We’re soup snakes. B.J. and I are soup snakes," she wrote, referencing an episode where Steve Carrell's Michael Scott mixes up the term for soul mates. "'Soul mates' is what you aim for, but soup snakes is what you get sometimes."