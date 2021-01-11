Mindy Kaling recently revealed the famous friends she turns to when she needs advice for parenting her two children, Spencer and Katherine.

During an interview with Access, Kaling shared that counts Reese Witherspoon among her motherhood confidants.

“What’s so cool about Reese’s journey is that she was a mom when she was at the beginning of the height of her career, 22 to 24, and it didn’t slow her down at all,” Kaling said. “She was able to raise two kids and be a young mom. Then she experienced it again in her 30s with her third. So she’s really seen it at every stage and her kids are so close to her. So I really look to her for a lot of parenting advice.”

Kaling also gave a special shoutout to Kerry Washington and her parenting skills.

“She’s someone who I call…my daughter goes to the same school as one of her kids so it’s great to get advice about that,” she explained. “Reese and Kerry are doing an incredible job. They approach motherhood in slightly different ways but they both have such beautiful, smart, strong children.”

While on the topic of Witherspoon, the "Late Night" actress also revealed some new details about the highly-anticipated "Legally Blonde 3," which she's co-writing and was officially confirmed by Witherspoon herself in June 2018.

“I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me if I wanted to write it, I was like absolutely," she said. “I can’t wait to see what people think. We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine."

Kaling, who announced her own involvement on Instagram last May, confirmed for fans of the first two films that references to their favorite iconic moments will make an appearance, saying, "Bend and snap is forever!"

In October 2020, the mother-of-two sat down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager to discuss her new book of essays, but also gave a sneak peek at what the third movie in the franchise would look like.

“It was really daunting because it’s such an iconic movie,” she told Jenna. “The thing that made it the most appealing was the fact that she’s now 20 years older, so what is the 42-year-old version of Elle Woods? What is she like? Is she as chipper? Has life gotten her down at all? Has she become cynical at all or is she exactly the same?

“So for me," she added, "I thought making her that age and having her gone through the same things I’ve gone through made it fun.”