Mom-to-be Mindy Kaling tells Willie Geist she feels 'so anxious'

share tweet pin email

Mindy Kaling recently wrapped filming on the sixth and final season of her Hulu comedy, “The Mindy Project.” What’s next for the talented actress? Her most exciting project yet: motherhood.

Kaling, 38, confirmed to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that she is expecting her first child. She hopes to be just as entertaining as a mother as she has been on TV.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link As 'The Mindy Project' comes to an end, Mindy Kaling is excited to be a 'dorky mom' Play Video - 8:06 As 'The Mindy Project' comes to an end, Mindy Kaling is excited to be a 'dorky mom' Play Video - 8:06

“Right now, I just feel so anxious,” she told Willie. “But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice.”

Kaling will also be the kind of mom who will keep it real with other moms.

“It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she joked.

Kaling had a close bond with her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. It was a relationship she’d like to emulate with her child.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

The final season of “The Mindy Project” is currently streaming on Hulu. Watch the videos above to hear more from Kaling about the end of the series and why she believes her role as OB/GYN Dr. Mindy Lahiri was a “huge responsibility” for her.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.