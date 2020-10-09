Mindy Kaling announces she secretly had a baby during quarantine

Mindy Kaling can pull off incredible shows and apparently incredible surprise birth announcements!

The notoriously private actor and showrunner surprised her fans on Thursday evening when she stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and revealed that while everyone else was baking banana bread during quarantine, she had given birth to her second child!

"I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange," she told Colbert in a video the show tweeted Thursday night. "I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3."

Colbert acted surprised for the announcement, saying "No one even knew you were pregnant!"

"I know," Kaling laughed. "This is news to a lot of people, it's true."

Kaling added that she'd named the baby Spencer. She is already mom to Kit, 2, and has never publicly identified the father.

Her Instagram account had been updated regularly in the past months with Kaling in various outfits, which is partially how she was able to fool everyone.

In her writing, the "Never Have I Ever" show creator has been open about how important her family is to her. Her mother, Dr. Swati Chokalingam, died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2012 but her father, Avu Chokalingam has visited his granddaughter every day since she was born in 2017.

“Sometimes it’s to push her on the swing for 45 minutes, sometimes it’s a stroll around the block to look at snails,” Kaling said in a lengthy Instagram post in June. “Even when I moved to New York or London for work, he Skyped with her on the phone or flew out to see her in person.”

She added that at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, Chokalingam would meet up with Kit outside with puzzles and Indian food.

Kaling is currently promoting her new essay collection, "Nothing Like I Imagined,” which is on Amazon.