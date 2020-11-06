Mina Starsiak Hawk opens up about pressure to love her postpartum body

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk is opening up about the pressure she feels to love every part of her body after welcoming her second child via C-section in September.

“I don’t lovingly embrace my post baby body, particularly my scar and the lovely ‘shelf’ that comes along with it,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in a multi-image Instagram post earlier this week. “It doesn’t remind me of my ability to grow a life for 10 months and then birth it…. my amazing kids do that! It reminds me that I was cut open and put back together in a way that doesn’t feel like me.”

The HGTV star, who is mom to 7-week-old daughter, Charlie, and 2-year-old son, Jack, said she struggles with feelings of guilt for wanting a tummy tuck.

“For some reason I feel bad about that. Bc I’m supposed to love my body no matter what and if I don’t I’m not feminist enough or strong enough against society norms,” she explained. “But I don’t. I don’t love my scar or my shelf or my abdominal muscles that tore apart and will likely never go back together the same.”

Starsiak Hawk noted that she has no desire to “work out 7 days a week and live on salads.” She’d rather drink wine with her husband, Steve Hawk, and enjoy life.

Mina Starsiak Hawk shared this photo of her post-C-section abdomen as part of a multi-image post on Instagram. Mina Starsiak Hawk / Instagram

“So for me, I won’t prioritize the time to do what I want the ‘right way,’ to get my bod to a place I feel like myself,” Starsiak Hawk wrote. “Not my old body bc that’s silly, but a new version of it that actually feels like me. Bc all of those other things in my life are more important than ME.”

Starsiak Hawk then revealed her plans to have cosmetic surgery to repair her abdominal muscles and and “tragic looking scar.”

“I’ll for sure get those people that just can’t help but judge or say nasty things,” she wrote, “but I’m going to be honest anyways. Bc that’s what I value the most.”

Starsiak Hawk was inundated with words of support and encouragement, with many praising her refreshing honesty.

“Mom shame is real. NEVER feel the need to apologize for making yourself feel good,” wrote one fan.

Added another, “You do you! (And honestly, if I could, I’d do it too!)”

