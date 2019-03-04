Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 11:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Ryan Serhant is the proud new dad of a sweet baby girl!

The "Million Dollar Listing New York" star and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, welcomed their first child on Feb. 26, and the couple is definitely basking in the baby bliss.

The real estate agent shared a sweet letter to his newborn on Instagram Sunday, detailing his long journey to fatherhood.

"Your momma and I have waited almost 3 years to meet you. We had no idea how difficult getting pregnant with you was going to be. We tried everything. We were so nervous you might never come," Serhant wrote.

After a difficult time conceiving, the couple turned to IVF, and were naturally nervous it wouldn't work. So when they did have success, Serhant and his wife were very happy, albeit a bit apprehensive, too.

"Your mom and I were so excited every time we would go to the hospital to see you, but even more terrified we would lose you. Because the fact that we were pregnant — as beautiful as it was — was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed," he wrote.

Serhant's letter was also filled with lots of adoration for his wife of nearly three years.

"One day when you read this, I hope you can look back and be proud. And please go and give your Mom a BIG kiss because she’s a true warrior, a fighter with the biggest heart, and the Queen of my world. Seriously — one day we will tell you about all the shots, the pain, the sickness, and what birth was like for your Mom on Tuesday the 26th — it was insane!" he wrote.

Emilia echoed her husband's sentiments in her own post, expressing her excitement that her little bundle of joy has finally arrived.

"Every night, I prayed with all my soul that you were healthy and thanked God for the miracle that you are. Now that you’re finally here, and I get to stare into your eyes, to smell your skin, to hold you, my heart is bursting...I can’t find the perfect words to describe how madly in love I am. I am forever grateful...my babylino, that you chose me to be your Mommy," she wrote.

Congrats to the new parents!