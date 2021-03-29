Watch Milla Jovovich and 13-year-old daughter mock each other in hilarious video

Milla Jovovich and her lookalike daughter Ever had a blast teasing each other in a hilarious new TikTok video.

In the clip, which the "Monster Hunter" star, 45, also posted on Instagram, she and Ever, 13, take turns imitating all of each other's most annoying habits.

Jovovich shows off her best TikTok-style dance moves while portraying Ever. "Mom, can you make me an egg? Mom, come on, I love you. I love you so much," Jovovich whines as she dances around the kitchen with a carton of eggs in her hand.

Ever sends up Jovovich as a stern mom scolding her daughter for having a messy room. Holding a pile of white bowls, the teen shouts, "Ever! Did you see what I brought from your room? This is where dishes go to die!"

"So I finally gave in and did a tiktok with @evergaboanderson 😂 I think I do an excellent impression of her, but hers is way over the top in my opinion," Jovovich joked in her caption.

The "Fifth Element" stars shares Ever with her husband, "Resident Evil" director Paul W.S. Anderson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, are also parents to daughters Dashiel, 5, and Osian, 13 months.

Ever not only looks just like her famous mom, she's also following in her acting footsteps. The talented teen stars as a young Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson's character) in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow."

Jovovich gushed about her daughter's big break to "Entertainment Tonight" in December.

"We call her Baby Widow," she said. "She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set."

The proud mom added that Ever has wanted to act ever since she was a young child.

"She's grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," she said.

Just days ago, Jovovich shared photos on Instagram of her and Ever driving to the set of Ever's latest movie, the upcoming adventure fantasy "Peter Pan & Wendy."

"My new career as... a Chaperone!😂 Going to set not as the star this time. I’m making sure the new star, my daughter @evergaboanderson stays sweet, grounded and sane while she works on her new movie #peterpanandwendy," wrote Jovovich.

"I love road trips, but to take one with my teen is extra fun and special while she makes her own magic happen playing Wendy Darling in this new, modern take of a @disney classic."