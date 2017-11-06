Miley Cyrus, other stars send condolences after Jimmy Fallon's mom passes away

share tweet pin email

The entertainment world is rallying behind Jimmy Fallon following the death of his mother, Gloria Fallon, on Saturday at the age of 68.

Miley Cyrus, who did a weeklong residency on Fallon’s “Tonight Show” in early October, tweeted a photo of a lighthearted moment she shared with the comedian, and offered her support.

I'm sad to say my friend Jimmy's mother has passed away... sending him all the love in my heart ... Keep smilin Jimmy..... pic.twitter.com/SWaAA4YjRn — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2017

“l know it's tough to do when we lose someone we care about, I couldn’t (imagine) not havin my mama,” she added in a second tweet. “I am so sorry.”

Stephen Colbert wrote a heartfelt message for his late-night TV colleague.

Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 5, 2017

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen, actors Josh Gad and Terry Crews, and the Twitter account for Fallon’s college alma mater, College of Saint Rose in upstate New York, also sent their condolences.

Jimmy's mom was full of energy, fun, a hearty laugh & twinkle in her eye. The apple didn't fall far from the tree. Love to all the Fallons — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 5, 2017

.@jimmyfallon I am truly sorry to hear about your mom. Sending you and your family lots of love during this incredibly difficult time. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 5, 2017

Heartbroken for your loss @jimmyfallon. — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 5, 2017

Our condolences to alum @jimmyfallon and his family on the loss of his mom. Our hearts are with them all. — College of St Rose (@CollegeofStRose) November 5, 2017

A spokesperson for Fallon told NBC News in a statement that Gloria Fallon died peacefully on Saturday.

"Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time,” the statement read.

An NBC spokesperson said in a statement released Sunday that “Tonight Show” tapings for this week have been cancelled. Repeat episodes will air in their place.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support,” the NBC spokesperson said.