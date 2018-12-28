Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Miley Cyrus and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, swapped vows last weekend in a secret ceremony, but now that the secret is out, their loved ones are giving fans a peek at the big day.

The "Malibu" singer's parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, took to Instagram Thursday to share some sweet pics.

One photo shows the bride standing in front of a hearth decorated with an archway of blush roses, with her folks right by her side.

"This makes my heart so happy," Tish wrote in the caption. When Billy Ray shared the same shot, he added, "Long live love!"

Miley wore a soft-white, off-the-shoulder silk gown, while Mom and Dad decked themselves out in all black for the wedding-day snaps.

Billy Ray also posted a peek of the bride and groom going in for the first slice of their cake — a simple two-tier confection.

The grainy pic reveals other members of the family — including Miley's little sister, Noah — as they stand in line for a piece.

"Wedding wouldn't be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera," Billy Ray wrote alongside it. "Love seeing all so happy."

The photos come just one day after the newlyweds decided to give their fans and followers a glimpse into the happy occasion themselves.

The pair partnered up 10 years ago, after they met on the set of their 2010 big-screen release, "The Last Song." Their on-and-off (and on-again) engagement dated back to 2012.