Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino welcomes 1st child with wife Lauren

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a father!

The former "Jersey Shore" star and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on Wednesday.

The couple, who appeared together on "The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," announced their son's arrival on their individual Instagram pages, with each sharing a slideshow of images showing baby Romeo and his parents at the hospital.

"Romeo Reign Sorrentino," Mike Sorrentino captioned his post.

One of the album's photos finds Sorrentino beaming as he kneels beside Lauren's hospital bed as she holds little Romeo in her arms. Another pic shows the proud dad holding his baby boy in his lap.

The Sorrentinos also shared the news on an Instagram account the they set up in advance for "Baby Situation."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced they were expecting in November. Sorrentino shared several Instagram pics showing the pair posing in the kitchen with their dog, Mosey. Written in flour on the counter in front of them was the message, "BABY SORRENTINO MAY 2021."

The reality star captioned his post, "We have a Baby Situation."

The couple followed up in December to reveal their baby-on-the-way would be a boy.

As Sorrentino begins his parenting adventure, he joins his former "Jersey Shore" co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who each have children of their own.

Farley shares son Greyson, 5, and daughter Meilani, 6, with ex-husband Roger Matthews.

Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle share three kids: sons Lorenzo, 8, and Angelo, 1, and a daughter, Giovanna, 6.

