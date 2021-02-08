Country music star Mickey Guyton has welcomed her first child with husband Grant Savoy — a baby boy the couple have named Grayson.

The "Black Like Me" singer, 37, shared a photo of little Grayson resting next to a cute crocheted teddy bear at the hospital Monday on Instagram. "The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!" she captioned the pic.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. — Psalm 30:5," she added.

Guyton announced that she and her attorney husband were expecting in August by sharing ultrasound images of her baby on the way on Instagram.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself. I'm so excited to announce that I'm having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," she gushed in her caption.

"I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom," she added.

The singer also shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in her Instagram story at the time. "God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things," she wrote on it.

She shared several more photos of her growing baby bump over the next few months.

Guyton and Savoy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, in June 2017 after seven years of dating.

Guyton honored the couple's love when she shared a cute photo of them on their wedding day to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2020. In her caption, she joked, "Looks like you're stuck with me."