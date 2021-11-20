Mickey Guyton shares update on 9-month-old son following hospitalization

Mickey Guyton is sharing an optimistic update about her young son's health condition.

The country music singer had revealed on Twitter Thursday that her nine-month-old son, Grayson, had been admitted to the hospital and was in an intensive care unit. The following day, she said that the young child was "not in the clear but ... on the mend" and on Saturday, she shared more behind her son's condition.

In her update, Guyton tweeted that Grayson had been ill since Nov. 11. His condition didn't improve which led to him being taken to the ICU. The cause, she said, was dehydration "because of a severe stomach bug."

"Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying," Guyton wrote.

The country star credited a pediatrician identified as Dr. Grace and another physician, Dr. Nathan Ford, for Grayson's recovery.

"A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson’s side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson," Guyton wrote. "Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital’s were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them."

Guyton said her nine-month-old is "doing much better" and all of his vital signs are "stable and improving."

"He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid. Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction," Guyton added.

On Friday, Guyton had shared an update with a black-and-white photo of her husband, Grant Savoy, holding Grayson in what appeared to be a hospital room.

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

At the time, Guyton thanked fans and followers for their support and prayers. On Saturday, she asked that people continue to pray for Grayson.

"Please please please continue to pray for him. He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the icu and it’s working, as he was stabilized and released from the icu within a matter of hours," Guyton wrote. "He’s getting better by the minute, it’s just going to take some time."

Guyton and Savoy welcomed Grayson back in February. He is the couple's first and only child.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!" Guyton wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of a then-newborn Grayson swaddled in a hospital crib.

Now an adorable toddler, Grayson makes frequent appearances on his mom's social media pages.

"Nothing compares to you," wrote the "Black Like Me" singer in an Instagram post celebrating National Son Day. The caption accompanied an adorable video of Grayson giggling as he was being tickled. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mom."

Guyton is scheduled to perform at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting on Dec. 1.

Related: