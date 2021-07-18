Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, is giving a rare peek into her personal life!

Hamrick, a former choreographer and ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, posted a sweet photo to Instagram on Saturday to mark her 34th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, she posted a photo featuring Jagger and their 4-year-old son, Deveraux. In the photo, the couple stood side by side in a close embrace as Hamrick kissed Jagger’s cheek. Deveraux stood between his parents, hugging his famous dad's legs and holding his hand.

“Feeling all the love today,” Hamrick captioned the post. “Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages.”

In the comments on her post, Hamrick received plenty of love and birthday wishes from friends and fans, including one of Jagger’s exes, Luciana Gimenez Morad.

"Happy bday!" the Brazilian television host wrote in a comment.

Hamrick and Deveraux have been out and about this summer. In May, they made an appearance at a screening of “Peter Rabbit 2” in London, and the 4-year-old was the spitting image of his father! The youngest of Jagger’s eight children rocked a printed shirt, blue jacket and grey jeans, accessorized with his Peter Rabbit stuffed animal, of course.

The 77-year-old Rolling Stones frontman's children range in age from 50 to 4 years old. He's dad to Karis, 50, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 49, with Bianca Jagger; Lizzy, 37, James, 35, Georgia, 29, and Gabriel, 23, with Jerry Hall; Lucas, 22, with Gimenez Morad; and Deveraux, 4, with Hamrick. Jagger also has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Last month, Georgia and her half-brother Lucas got together in Los Angeles, which she documented in a sweet post on her Instagram. It shows them shopping, hiking, and enjoying some great meals together.

Georgia fittingly captioned the post, “Lucas in LA @lucasjagger.”

On the post, her younger brother commented, “Love uuuuu,” and “Can’t wait for our next trip.”