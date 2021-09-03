Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn

A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said in his decision. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.”

Maloney said the parents had no right to throw out their son's collection of films, magazines and other items.

Werking had lived at his parents' Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.